U.S. Attorney’s Office Statement on the Passing of Clyde M. Siebman

BEAUMONT, TS (STL.News) Nicholas J. Ganjei, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, issued the following statement following the passing of attorney Clyde M. Siebman.

“We join others in the Eastern District of Texas and beyond in mourning the passing of Clyde Siebman. A native of Grayson County, and a law clerk in Sherman to the late U.S. District Judge Paul Brown, Clyde had deep roots in—and a great love for—East Texas. From founding and serving as president of the district’s bar association, to chairing the bench-bar conference for the past 25 years, Clyde devoted his life and career to the promotion of the East Texas legal community. His impact on the district simply cannot be overstated. We extend our condolences to Clyde’s family, law partners, and many friends.”

Clyde Siebman attended Southern Methodist University for both undergraduate studies and law school. He was Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the East Texas chapter of American Board of Trial Advocates. lyde served as a member of the Eastern District of Texas’s Local Rules Advisory Committee, Non-Appropriated Fund Committee, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Committee. He passed away on March 5, 2021.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today