Statement on the passing of Chief Deputy District Attorney Chuck Barth

Acting U.S. Attorney Fred Federici issued the following statement:

(STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office wishes to extend its deepest sympathies and condolences to the Barth family and our colleagues at the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office for the passing of Chief Deputy District Attorney Chuck Barth. Chuck devoted his professional life to law enforcement, working as a Secret Service agent, prosecutor at the DA’s office, and as a long-time colleague and friend as a career prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In his latest role as Chief Deputy District Attorney, Chuck was a valued partner to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in helping to coordinate our offices’ joint efforts to fight crime in Albuquerque.

Chuck’s passing is a tremendous loss to the Albuquerque community, and to many of us within the office who worked alongside him for years, a tremendous personal loss. Like his colleagues at the D.A.’s Office, we will miss Chuck and his sense of humor.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today