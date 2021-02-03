U.S. Attorney Muldrow’s Statement On The Murder Of Two FBI Special Agents In The Line Of Duty

(STL.News) United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow released the following statement regarding the fatal shootings of FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, and the wounding of three other agents, as they executed a federal court-ordered search warrant in Sunrise, Florida:

“On behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, I join Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and countless others in expressing our deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of these two fallen FBI special agents. We also pray for a swift and complete recovery for the wounded agents. Senseless shooting is a stark and tragic reminder of the dangers faced by our brave men and women in the FBI and throughout law enforcement who dedicate themselves to making our communities safer. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. May their memories be eternal.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today