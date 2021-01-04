Categories: General

Statement on the deaths of Vinnie and Kelly Zummo

(STL.News) “I, along with my staff at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Supervisory U.S. Probation Officer Vinnie Zummo and his wife, Kelly.  Our thoughts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues.  As the investigation continues, please be respectful of those who knew the Zummos, as well as their families, at this difficult and unimaginable time,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District of West Virginia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

56 mins ago

