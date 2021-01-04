Statement on the deaths of Vinnie and Kelly Zummo

(STL.News) “I, along with my staff at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Supervisory U.S. Probation Officer Vinnie Zummo and his wife, Kelly. Our thoughts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues. As the investigation continues, please be respectful of those who knew the Zummos, as well as their families, at this difficult and unimaginable time,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District of West Virginia.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations (STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan…
The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…
Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan (STL.News) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan…