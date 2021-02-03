Statement on the Deaths of FBI Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon issued the following statement regarding the deaths of FBI Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger on February 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Florida:

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of FBI Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, two selfless public servants who dedicated their careers to protecting children.

“We feel the loss especially in the Northern District of New York, as we were fortunate to work with SA Alfin while he was stationed at FBI Albany. Over those 5 years, SA Alfin worked tirelessly to protect our community from predators. Using creative investigative techniques, SA Alfin targeted the worst predators in our area and went on to lead a national investigation. We are grateful to have worked with him and will remember his intelligence, dedication, and sense of humor. He will be missed.

“The USAO will honor SA Alfin’s and SA Schwartzenberger’s legacies by redoubling our efforts to keep the community safe, especially for children and teens who are targeted by sexual predators and human trafficking organizations.”

