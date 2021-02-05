Statement On The Deaths Of FBI Special Agents

(STL.News) Our deepest condolences to our FBI family and to the family and friends of FBI Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger in the wake of their deaths on February 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Florida. We especially feel the loss here in the Middle District of Florida, as we were fortunate to have worked with SA Alfin during our recent Operation Pacifier cases. SA Alfin and SA Schwartzenberger are heroes. They devoted their lives and careers to protecting our most vulnerable citizens, our children. They worked tirelessly to protect our State, our District, and our communities from these horrible predators. We are grateful for their service and their ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget them, and, to honor them, here in the MDFL USAO, we will continue with our commitment to keep our children safe from those who seek to harm and exploit them.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
