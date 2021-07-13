Justice Department Statement on Law Enforcement Assistance to the Haitian Government

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice released the following statement from spokesman Anthony Coley on department efforts to provide law enforcement assistance to the people and Government of Haiti:

“At the request of the Haitian government, the Department of Justice, along with its U.S. government partners, is assisting the Haitian National Police in the investigation of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

“An initial assessment has been conducted in Haiti by senior U.S. officials. The department will continue to support the Haitian government in its review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this heinous attack.

“The department will also investigate whether there were any violations of U.S. criminal law in connection with this matter.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today