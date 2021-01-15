Statement On Federal Law Enforcement’s Safety And Security Efforts

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and its federal law enforcement partners, including the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations, will devote all our resources to protect public safety throughout the State of Minnesota in the coming days. Federal law enforcement is leaning forward to both respond to threats of violence and acts of violence and to assist state and local law enforcement to ensure public safety in our communities.

We are leveraging additional resources, including an FBI-led 24-hour command post to facilitate information and intelligence sharing across the law enforcement spectrum, in order to achieve this shared goal. In accordance with our public safety mission, federal law enforcement will hold accountable any individuals or groups who commit any criminal activity in our communities.

