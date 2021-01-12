Statement of William M. McSwain on Today’s Appellate Ruling

Statement of United States Attorney McSwain on Today’s Appellate Ruling in the United States v. Safehouse Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, PA (STL.News) United States Attorney William M. McSwain issued the following statement regarding the opinion issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit this morning:

“I’m pleased to report that the rule of law is still alive and well in Philadelphia – having been re-affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, which held that it is a federal crime to open a heroin injection site or “consumption room” for illegal drug use. The Third Circuit’s opinion is a faithful reading of the statute’s plain language and is consistent with Congress’s intent to protect American neighborhoods from the scourge of concentrated drug use . Philadelphia is known around the world as the birthplace of our wonderful nation and of liberty itself. Due to the dedicated work of those at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, it will not be known as the birthplace of heroin injection sites.”

