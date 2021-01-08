Statement of United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe

(STL.News) “The criminal acts of domestic terrorism at our nation’s Capitol yesterday shock the sensibilities of all law-abiding, patriotic Americans, regardless of their political leanings. Our Capitol is a historic symbol of the republic and the seat of a lawmaking body that is the envy of the world. The attack on our Capitol is an assault on America’s democracy and an insult to all Americans. It cannot and will not be tolerated. As United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, our office will do everything within our authority to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who violated federal law and travelled to Washington to participate in this dangerous lawlessness. These individuals are neither patriots nor protesters; they are shameless criminals, and must be treated as such. As surely as history, in the future, will punish those who engaged in such anarchy and criminal behavior, our nation will use all appropriate tools of law enforcement and justice to seek their prosecution and punishment now.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today