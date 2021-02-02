Statement of United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe

On The Tragic Deaths And Injuries Of FBI Agents

TALLAHASSEE, FA (STL.News) This morning FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the line of duty and three other agents were wounded while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are filled with concern and grief about the FBI agents who lost their lives or were wounded in the line of duty today in south Florida. All of us in local, state, and federal law enforcement recognize and honor the daily risk taken by the brave women and men who dedicate themselves to keeping the public safe. This tragic incident is especially heart-wrenching as it affects our U.S. Department of Justice family here in Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the agents, their loved ones, and their colleagues on this most difficult day.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today