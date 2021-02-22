General

Statement Of U.S Attorney On The Passing of Hugh B. Scott

ByEditor 4

Feb 22, 2021 , , ,

Statement Of United States Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. On The Passing Of The Honorable Hugh B. Scott, United States Magistrate Judge

(STL.News) Judge Scott devoted his life to the pursuit of justice and recognized that our system of justice depends vitally on the humanity of those working in it . As a prosecutor and as a jurist, he exuded those human traits which both instill confidence in and breathe life into our system of justice—impartiality, fairness, decency, efficiency, and above all, heart.  Blending wisdom and wit, he had an uncanny ability to connect, in a heartfelt way, with all who appeared before him.  Though he was a trailblazer, serving as the first black Assistant United States Attorney here in this Office and the first black federal judge ever in this District, his greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart .  I and my entire Office extend our deepest condolences to his wife Trudy, his sons, and the rest of his family.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

READ
Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Announce the Arrest of Juvon Searles for Murder of Paul Williams, Jr.

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Birmingham: Devonte Lemond Pleads Guilty for Fraud

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Federal Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $6 Million

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4
General

Nathaniel Myers Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Conspiracy

Feb 22, 2021 Editor 4