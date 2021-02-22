Statement Of U.S Attorney On The Passing of Hugh B. Scott

Statement Of United States Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. On The Passing Of The Honorable Hugh B. Scott, United States Magistrate Judge

(STL.News) Judge Scott devoted his life to the pursuit of justice and recognized that our system of justice depends vitally on the humanity of those working in it . As a prosecutor and as a jurist, he exuded those human traits which both instill confidence in and breathe life into our system of justice—impartiality, fairness, decency, efficiency, and above all, heart. Blending wisdom and wit, he had an uncanny ability to connect, in a heartfelt way, with all who appeared before him. Though he was a trailblazer, serving as the first black Assistant United States Attorney here in this Office and the first black federal judge ever in this District, his greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart . I and my entire Office extend our deepest condolences to his wife Trudy, his sons, and the rest of his family.

