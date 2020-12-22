Statement Of Attorney Audrey Strauss On Court Appointment

Statement Of Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss On Court Appointment As U.S. Attorney

(STL.News) “Chief Judge Colleen McMahon notified me today that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has appointed me United States Attorney for the District, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546(d), effective January 16, 2021. I am deeply grateful for the Court’s support and the opportunity to continue serving the people of New York and this country. It is the privilege of a lifetime to lead the women and men of this District as they pursue justice without fear or favor and write the latest chapter in this Office’s proud legacy.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today