Statement from United States Attorney Russell Coleman

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) “Whether vandalizing our nation’s most sacred secular structure or looting neighborhood businesses, there is a line that, when crossed, First Amendment protected protest becomes criminal conduct,” said United States Attorney Russell Coleman. “Such violence has no place on Capitol Hill or our Commonwealth. Just as we aggressively pursued federal prosecutions to protect the community, police, and protesters from violence during a tense season in Louisville last year, I join my colleagues from across the country in promising to vigorously enforce federal law as it relates to anyone from the Western District of Kentucky who assaulted the democratic process and put people at risk yesterday.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today