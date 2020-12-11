General

Statement by Attorney General William P. Barr on Senate Resolution

4041
(STL.News) Online child sexual exploitation is a global crime that demands a continued global response.  And yet an expansion of the “ePrivacy Directive” slated to take effect in the European Union this month may prohibit tech companies from using some of the most powerful tools available to detect child sexual abuse material and grooming by predators, making it easier for children to be exploited without detection.

We commend Senators Cotton, Loeffler, and Boozman for introducing a resolution that encourages the EU to preserve companies’ ability to detect and prevent child exploitation, consistent with the Voluntary Principles to Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

