Statement by Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson on the Pakistani Supreme Court’s Ruling Relating to the Abduction and Murder of Daniel Pearl

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson has released the following statement:

(STL.News) “We are deeply concerned by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the acquittal of individuals convicted by a Pakistani trial court for the kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl. Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh has long been indicted in the United States and must be held accountable for his crimes.

The release of those involved would be an affront to Daniel Pearl’s family, to other terrorism victims around the world, and to the cause of justice. While we remain grateful for the Pakistani government’s opposition to these acquittals on appeal, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Department of Justice reiterates that the United States stands ready to take custody of Sheikh to stand trial here on the pending charges against him. He must not be permitted to evade justice for his charged role in Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today