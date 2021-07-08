July 8, 2021

Washington, DC (STL.NewsThe US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Counselor Derek Chollet met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman al Saud in Washington for discussions on regional security, support for Saudi Arabia to defend itself from cross-border attacks, and improving human rights.  Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the group for part of the meeting to discuss efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and transition to a political process in Yemen, the need for economic reform and humanitarian relief for the Lebanese people, and other key bilateral issues, including human rights.

