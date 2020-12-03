State Department: Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Akiba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen R. Biegun spoke on December 1 with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba. Deputy Secretary Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Akiba highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Deputy Secretary Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Akiba also discussed continued Alliance coordination on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including North Korea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

