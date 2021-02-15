Stamford: Pavel Teply Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charge

Stamford Contractor, Pavel Teply Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charge

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Ramsey E. Covington, Acting Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, PAVEL TEPLY, 45, of Stamford, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to a federal tax offense.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Teply owned and operated a remodeling and roofing company known as Five Stars Remodeling. For the 2013 through 2015 tax years, Teply used a tax return preparer for the preparation of his personal income tax returns. Teply provided his preparer with a schedule that underreported the gross receipts of his business, certain business expenses, and his income. As a result, Teply’s tax returns for the 2013 through 2015 tax years, which Teply authorized his preparer to file with the IRS, underreported Teply’s income, resulting in a tax loss of $175,812

Teply pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three years. Judge Underhill scheduled sentencing for May 6, 2021.

Teply is released pending sentencing.

This investigation is being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Schmeisser.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today