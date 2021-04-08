St. Thomas: Lenroy Ravalier Pleads Guilty to Stealing

St. Thomas Man, Lenroy Ravalier Pleads Guilty to Stealing over $300,000 from His Father, Moving Money Through Different Bank Accounts

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced today that Lenroy Ravalier, Jr. pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

According to public documents filed in the case, Ravalier forged checks in his father’s name totaling over $300,000, in order to obtain those funds for himself. Ravalier then moved much of the money through various bank accounts in order to conceal the unlawful activity, one of the accounts having been specifically created for the purpose of moving the stolen funds.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Brooks. The court will set a sentencing hearing date for Ravalier at a later time.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today