St. Thomas: Bob Leonard Pleads Guilty to Distribute Cocaine

St. Thomas Man, King Bob Leonard Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) King Bob Leonard, 28, of St. Thomas, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced .

According to court documents, in January and February of 2018 the defendant conspired with others to distribute cocaine.  He operated through a number of text messages that were seized as part of the investigation.  Further, the investigation revealed that the defendant and others coordinated the delivery of between 400 and 500 grams of cocaine in St. Thomas, USVI.

The offense carries a possible sentence of incarceration of up to twenty years, a maximum fine of up to $1,000,000 dollars, and a term of supervised release of up to six years.  Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service.  It is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands.

