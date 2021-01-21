St. Louis: Richard Enloe Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Judge sentences St. Louis man, Richard Enloe for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Richard Enloe, Jr to 125 months in prison. The 40-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, in October, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On September 1, 2019, St. Louis County Police responded to a 911 call regarding a possible drug overdose at a gas station on Butler Hill Road. An officer arrived and found Enloe, Jr. and a woman asleep inside a running vehicle at a gas pump. The officer also noticed drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on the vehicle’s console.

After the officer knocked on the window, Enloe, Jr. and the woman woke up. The officer searched the vehicle and found three pistols, 223 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a scale and multiple plastic bags. Enloe, Jr., a previously convicted felon, admitted possessing the firearms and intending to distribute the drugs.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jen Szczucinski is handling the case as part of the Safer Streets Initiative, which was launched by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri in 2019 as an unprecedented state and federal partnership to prosecute violent crime in St. Louis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today