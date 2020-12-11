St. Louis: Raymond Barrett sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Judge sentences St. Louis man, Raymond Barrett for being a felon in possession of a firearm

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) United States District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Raymond Barrett to 57 months in prison today. The 40-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On February 21, 2019, Barrett was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was the subject of a lawful traffic stop. During the stop, Barrett tried to hide his firearm in the passenger door pocket. Barrett then gave police officers a false name. After police discovered the name was false, Barrett admitted his real name and police determined he had a parole warrant. While Barrett was getting out of the vehicle, police saw and seized the firearm Barrett had placed in the door. Barrett had been convicted previously of burglary in four separate cases, and was paroled from a 12-year sentence for robbery shortly before committing the offense in this case.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dunkel is handling the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today