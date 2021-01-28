St. Louis, MO: Schnucks closing South Oaks Store in Green Park, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that it will not renew the lease of its store located at 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. in Green Park, Missouri and that the store will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 28. The lease for the 78,000-square-foot store expires on March 31. The store’s 66 teammates will continue to work at other area Schnucks stores where they will retain the same rate of pay.

The store has experienced poor sales since its October 2018 acquisition. The South Oaks store is within approximately three miles of two other Schnucks locations: Concord Village (5434 Southfield Center – less than 1 mile away) and Affton (10070 Gravois Road – 3 miles away).

“Shoppers in the area have overwhelmingly chosen instead to visit neighboring Schnucks stores much more frequently than the South Oaks location, and while it’s always a difficult decision to close a store, we simply could not find a path to profitability for this location,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our teammates have continued to serve our community as essential workers during the pandemic, and we are grateful that they will continue with us at other Schnucks locations at the same rate of pay. We are also grateful that our customers won’t have to travel far to visit us at other nearby Schnucks stores.”

Following this closure, Schnucks will operate 111 stores, including 80 in the St. Louis metropolitan area.