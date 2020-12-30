St. Louis, MO: Candicci’s New Year’s Eve Special, GoFundMe

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri announced a special on their Facebook page for New Year’s Eve. Candicci’s, like most other restaurants, need the support of the community as the politicians have destroyed many small businesses, especially restaurants. Claiming victory over who knows what. Many state courts are ruling that it is “unconstitutional” for states to enforce lock-downs and there are many studies that support that lock-downs are not effective. Nonetheless, the hot spots we love need our help and support to get through this economic and political disaster.

Candicci’s has been serving the St. Louis community for more than 40 years. The management has been recognized for their strong support for fund raisers to support the community, police officers and more. They have provided catering to some of the largest and most respected companies in the St. Louis region.

Candicci’s posted the following on Facebook:

Holiday Specials !

Surf & Turf – $28.95 – 6 oz filet topped with two fresh jumbo sea scallops served over a bed of brussel sprouts, bacon, potatoes and red peppers in a white lemon butter sauced topped with sliced almonds.

OPEN NEW YEARS DAY!

CURBSIDE and DELIVERY AVAILABLE

Call (636) 220-8989 for delivery or view map below to visit them for curbside pickup.

God Bless Everybody in 2021! Happy New Year.

