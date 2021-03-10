St. Louis: Jonathan Davis charged with Hobbs Act Robbery

St. Louis man, Jonathan Davis charged with Hobbs Act Robbery

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) A federal criminal complaint charged Jonathan Davis with one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. Davis, a 21-year-old St. Louis resident, appeared in court today for his initial appearance in front of United States Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker.

According to the complaint, around 12:20 a.m. on January 23, 2021, a Steak N’ Shake employee was sitting in the back office of the restaurant located in the 9500 block of Natural Bridge Road. The restaurant was closed and the employee was talking to another employee while preparing bank deposits. While the employees were talking, Davis entered the office with a gun and demanded money from the safe. Davis, a former employee of the restaurant, held the gun (shown in the attached photo) against one of the employee’s neck.

The employee handed the money from the cash register drawer to Davis. After receiving the money, Davis ran through the back door of the restaurant.

Charges set forth in the complaint are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Berkeley Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is handling this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today