St. Louis Drug Dealer, Orlando Goss Sentenced to Prison

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (STL.News) A St. Louis man pled guilty and was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in

prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

According to court documents, Orlando Goss, 46, was a supplier of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine for

distributors in the East St. Louis area. Goss was charged with knowingly participating in the

conspiracy and with distributing fentanyl disguised as heroin.

Goss’s three co-defendants had already been sentenced. Ricardo Overton, 44, formerly of Cahokia,

Illinois, was sentenced in February 2020 to 100 months in prison. Jodi Prater, 38, of Mt. Vernon,

Illinois, was sentenced last July to 24 months in prison. The third co-defendant, Amy Ring, 36, of

Belleville, Illinois, was sentenced last October to a prison term of 41 months.

When his prison term is finished, Goss will serve four years on supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service investigated this case. This

prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money

launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by

using a prosecutor- led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of

federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fischer.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today