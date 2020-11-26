St. Louis: Devion Perryman sentenced for multiple charges

Judge sentences St. Louis man, Devion Perryman for carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced Devion Perryman to 78 months in prison. The 24-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On February 6, 2019, a victim parked his car behind a residence on McCree Avenue in St. Louis. While the victim was on a cell phone in his vehicle, Perryman approached and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim. The gun had a green laser site, which was illuminated. Perryman demanded the victim get out of the vehicle and walk to the gangway between the buildings. At gunpoint, Perryman told the victim to put his keys and cell phone on the ground. The victim complied. While still pointing the gun at the victim, Perryman picked up the cell phone and keys, got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

Officers worked with the vehicle’s manufacturer to get its location. Later that evening, officers spotted the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Labadie and Newstead. Spike strips were deployed causing the stolen vehicle’s tires to deflate. Perryman continued to speed away.

Perryman refused to stop until leaving the roadway and crashing into a residence. Officers saw Perryman run from the vehicle and hide between some buildings. During a search of the area, officers spoke to a resident who told them the person they were looking for was inside a house. Officers found Perryman hiding in the basement and arrested him.

Police found a pistol matching the one used in the carjacking hidden under the porch of a neighboring residence. The gun’s magazine was loaded with a round in the chamber.

The St. Louis City Metropolitan Police Department and FBI investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is handling the case.

