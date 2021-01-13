St. Louis: Clyde Jefferson Sentenced to rob victims of iPhones

Judge sentences St. Louis man, Clyde Jefferson for using online marketplaces to rob victims of iPhones

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) United States District Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced Clyde Jefferson to 120 months in prison today. The 27-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, last October, to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The robberies occurred on August 3, September 21, and October 8, 2018, and on January 8 and 29, 2019 in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The victims placed ads to sell their iPhones on various online marketplaces including Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Letgo. Jefferson responded to those ads and arranged to meet the victims purportedly to complete the purchase of the phones. When Jefferson and the victims met, Jefferson gave the victims counterfeit currency in exchange for their iPhones and brandished a firearm before stealing their phones.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming adds, “While using online platforms such as these is especially convenient for us all, I strongly encourage everyone to take precautions. Consider conducting your transactions in a public place and with a friend or family member, never divulge personal information, and arrange in advance for an e-transfer or instant payment, if possible.”

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Richmond Heights Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Roy handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today