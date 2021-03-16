St. Francis: Tanner Kills Enemy Indicted for Failure to Register

St. Francis Man, Tanner Kills Enemy Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Tanner Kills Enemy, age 22, was indicted on March 9, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Kills Enemy was convicted of Sexual Abuse in October 2020 . As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that between November 4, 2020, and March 12, 2021, Kills Enemy, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Kills Enemy is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Kills Enemy was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

