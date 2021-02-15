General

St. Francis: Isaiah Clarence Indicted for First Degree Murder

St. Francis Man, Isaiah Clarence Young Indicted for First Degree Murder, Burglary, and Assault

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder-Felony Murder, First Degree Burglary, Assault With Intent to Commit Murder, Robbery, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Isaiah Clarence Young, age 22, was indicted on February 8, 2021.  He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 10, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.  Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on January 24, 2021, in Todd County, South Dakota, Young unlawfully entered a residence to steal valuables, and assaulted two victims by striking them with a hammer and stabbing them with a knife.  The Indictment further alleges that the assaults resulted in the death of one of the victims and serious bodily injury to the second victim.

The charges are merely accusations and Young is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Young was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.  A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

