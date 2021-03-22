St. Francis: Elk Looks Back Sentenced on Firearm Charge

St. Francis Man, Kendall Elk Looks Back Sentenced on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm was sentenced on March 19, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Kendall Elk Looks Back, age 30, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, forfeiture of the firearm, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Elk Looks Back was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 9, 2020. He pled guilty on July 27, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 13, 2019, in Todd County, South Dakota, Elk Looks Back possessed a weapon less than sixteen inches in length, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of its renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and local communities to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Elk Looks Back was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today