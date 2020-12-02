St. Francis: Abraham Joseph Crane Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact

St. Francis Man, Abraham Joseph Crane Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact
(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact was sentenced on November 30, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.
Abraham Joseph Crane, a/k/a Abraham Joseph Pretty Voice, a/k/a Sam Crane, age 65, was sentenced to time served through January 5, 2021, equal to approximately 18 months in custody, 10 years of supervised release, $1,462.71 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Crane was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019. He pled guilty on September 14, 2020.
The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred between August 1, 2018, and November 16, 2018, in Todd County, South Dakota, wherein Crane did knowingly engage in sexual contact with a person who was incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct.
This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.
Crane was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
