St. Croix: Aneudis Acevedo Arrested For Fleeing From Park Rangers

St. Croix Man, Aneudis Acevedo Arrested For Fleeing From Park Rangers After Shots Were Fired On Buck Island

St. Croix, USVI (STL.News) Aneudis Acevedo, 33, of St. Croix, appeared before Magistrate Judge George W. Cannon, Jr., for an Initial Appearance after his arrest by National Park Service Rangers on the charges of Interfering with Agency Functions, Violating a Lawful Order, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting or Impeding an Officer of the United States.

According to court documents, in the late afternoon of January 10, 2021, shots were fired on Buck Island after a fight occurred on the beach. Immediately after the shots were fired, Acevedo fled the scene in his boat at a high rate of speed while carrying several passengers. He fled from a National Park Service boat, disobeying multiple orders directing him to stop. Ultimately, the United States Coast Guard assisted and took Acevedo into custody. However, at that point the boat passengers were no longer on the boat. A subsequent search of Acevedo’s boat yielded a loaded firearm, a small amount of marijuana, and five cell phones.

The investigation in this matter is ongoing and is being conducted by the National Park Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston is prosecuting the case.

United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert reminds the public that a criminal complaint is merely a formal charging document and is not evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today