Spooner: Brian Dennis Receives Federal Meth-Related Sentence

Spooner Man, Brian K. Dennis Receives 2nd Federal Methamphetamine-Related Sentence

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Brian K. Dennis, 51, Spooner, Wisconsin, was sentenced Friday, May 7 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 144 months in federal prison for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Dennis pled guilty to this charge on February 8, 2021.

During sentencing, the Court and parties noted that Dennis was previously sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine. Dennis served 5 years in prison based on that 2014 conviction. During today’s sentencing, Dennis stated that he relapsed into methamphetamine use which led him to return to drug trafficking. After a several months investigation Dennis was arrested in Barron County, Wisconsin with 153.7 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine.

The charge against Dennis was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn County Sheriffs’ Departments, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division Criminal Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea prosecuted the case.

