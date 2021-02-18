Spokane: Allen Lee Sentenced for Distribution of Meth

Methamphetamine Dealer, Allen Lee Fullerton Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Spokane Man Sentenced in Federal Court

Spokane (STL.News) William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Allen Lee Fullerton, age 51, of Spokane, Washington, was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on November 19, 2020, to one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Fullerton to an 8-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 3-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Fullerton coordinated several deliveries of methamphetamine in July through September of 2019. Fullerton’s conduct involved a total of approximately 290 grams of methamphetamine. Fullerton avoided direct participation in many of the deliveries by directing an associate to make them on his behalf.

United States Attorney Hyslop said, “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Idaho State Police, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration who investigated this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The sentence imposed by the court removes a drug trafficker from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity.”

This case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Idaho State Police, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Timothy J. Ohms, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today