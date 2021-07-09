Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Moscow, Russia, from July 12 to July 15, 2021, to meet with Russian government officials to discuss various means of enhancing global climate ambition.
