Special Envoy J. Peter Pham Travel to Burkina Faso

Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Ambassador J. Peter Pham Travel to Burkina Faso

(STL.News) U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Ambassador J. Peter Pham will travel to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso December 26 – 29, 2020. Ambassador Pham will lead the Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on December 28. The delegation will include United States Ambassador to Burkina Faso Sandra E. Clark.

In addition to inauguration-related events, Ambassador Pham will participate in bilateral meetings with President Kaboré and other Government of Burkina Faso officials where he will reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-Burkina Faso partnership in advancing regional peace and security, foster economic development, and promote democracy and respect for human rights.

Source: STATE.Gov