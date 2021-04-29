Sparta: Kory Schulein Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography

Sparta Man, Kory R. Schulein Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography

Sparta, IL (STL.News) Kory R. Schulein (37), of Sparta, Illinois, pleaded guilty today to knowingly

receiving child pornography over the internet. A federal grand jury returned the single-count

indictment against Schulein last October.

Schulein first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2018 during an FBI investigation of

child pornography on the dark web. Agents were able to track his IP address and executed a federal

search warrant at his home on Oct. 1, 2019.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed the identities of children

depicted in over 2,500 images and 100 videos found on Schulein’s laptop computer and two external

hard drives. According to court documents, Schulein downloaded the child pornography from 2016 to

2019.

At the conclusion of today’s plea hearing, Schulein was remanded into federal custody pending his

sentencing hearing, which is set for Aug. 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in East

St. Louis. He faces 5-20 years in prison on the charge. His sentence will be determined by United

States District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn after consideration of the federal sentencing guidelines

and other statutory factors.

The investigation was conducted by FBI-Springfield, with assistance from the United States Marshals

Service.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan D. Stump and Trial Attorneys Jessica

Urban and Alicia Bove with the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today