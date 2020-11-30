South Texas: Alma Rosa Salinas heads to prison for meth

South Texas woman, Alma Rosa Salinas heads to prison for imported large amount of hidden meth

McALLEN, TX (STL.News) A 29-year-old resident of Rio Grande City has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of importing 59 kilograms of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Alma Rosa Salinas pleaded guilty Oct. 24, 2019.

Today, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Salinas to serve 63 months in prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

“As a consequence of her drug trafficking activities, Salinas will spend the next five years in federal prison,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “HSI will continue to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drug smuggling operations are held accountable.”

On Aug. 7, 2019, Salinas attempted entry into the United States at the Los Ebanos Port of Entry driving a Ford F-150. She was referred to secondary inspection where a K-9 had alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

Authorities directed the driver to the secondary inspection area where they ultimately found liquid meth hidden in the vehicle’s gas tank weighing approximately 59 kilograms.

At the time of her plea, she admitted she knew there were narcotics in her vehicle and expected to be paid money for transporting them.

Salinas will be in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

HSI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Blake Land prosecuted the case.

