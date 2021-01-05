Categories: Politics

South Korea – sending diplomat for Tehran – after Iran seizes tanker

(STL.News) The Iranian forces have seized a South Korean tanker in the state of Hormuz amidst the rising tensions with the United States in the final days of Donald Trump’s Presidency.

Wikipedia – Iran-South Korea Relations

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: iraniran seizes tankersouth koreaVideoWION News
59 mins ago

Recent Posts

Public Storage Advances Board Refreshment

Adds Two New Independent Trustees in Cooperation with Elliott Management Establishes New Long-Term Planning Committee…

1 hour ago

South Texas siblings plead guilty for their roles in marijuana smuggling

South Texas siblings plead guilty for their roles in marijuana smuggling venture LAREDO, TX (STL.News)…

15 hours ago

The United States And Tennessee Resolve Claims

The United States And Tennessee Resolve Claims With Three Providers For False Claims Act Liability…

15 hours ago