South Georgia: Traveyon D. Wilcox Sentenced For Attacking Postal Employee

Judge Sentences South Georgia Man, Traveyon D. Wilcox To Prison For Attacking Postal Employee

ALBANY, GA (STL.News) A Donalsonville, Georgia, man has been sentenced to serve 42 months in a federal prison for attacking a female postal worker as she was delivering mail, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Traveyon D. Wilcox, 35, of Donalsonville, was sentenced on Thursday, December 17, by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to 42 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for one count of assault on a federal employee. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to facts admitted in court, an employee of the United States Postal Service was delivering mail along her Donalsonville route on March 2, 2019, when Wilcox confronted her inside her mail truck. With a bat in one hand, he put his arm around her neck, saying, “It’s natural, let it happen.” The female postal worker, in fear for her life and believing that Wilcox was intending to rape her, accelerated her vehicle and tried repeatedly to strike Wilcox to remove him from the vehicle. As a result of the struggle, the vehicle left the road and crashed into the front porch of a residence.

There was no one on the porch of the residence. Wilcox ran away, and the postal worker called 911. Wilcox was quickly apprehended by responding officers with the Donalsonville Police Department. Wilcox later told investigators he had thoughts of doing terrible things to the postal worker, including murdering her.

“Wilcox’s actions were disturbing and despicable. Assaulting a postal worker is a federal crime, and those who attempt to harm employees of the U.S. Postal Service will be prosecuted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Donalsonville Police Department for quickly apprehending this dangerous man and the United States Postal Inspection Service for investigating this crime.”

“The safety of our USPS employees is our most important mission, and Inspectors will continue the great work of bringing those who attack the USPS to justice,” Antonio J. Gomez, Inspector In Charge, Miami Division.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today