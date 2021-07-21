PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Friday, July 30 in honor of former State Senator Wendell Hanson. Wendell served as state senator from 1977 to 1978 and from 1981 to 1982.

Funeral services for Wendell will be held on Friday, July 30, 11:00 am at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church, 4100 S. Bahnson in Sioux Falls. A 2pm interment will follow at the South Dakota State Veterans’ Cemetery