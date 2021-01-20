South Dakota Governor Thanks President Trump for Pardons

PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) Today, Governor Kristi Noem thanked President Donald J. Trump for three pardons issued to South Dakotans. President Trump issued pardons to John Nystrom; Gregory, Deborah, and Martin Jorgensen (posthumously); and Jessica “Jessi” Frease.

“I am tremendously thankful to President Trump for his support of these three pardons,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The Trump administration has done an excellent job balancing justice with forgiveness, and tonight’s pardons will provide these individuals with a second chance to continue as productive members of our South Dakota community.”

Governor Noem advocated for these presidential pardons with letters to President Trump. You can read her letter regarding the Nystrom pardon here, the Jorgensen pardon here, and the Frease pardon here. Governor Noem also secured additional support from relevant community leaders.