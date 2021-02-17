Politics

South Dakota Governor on Biden Administration’s Energy Policies

Feb 17, 2021
PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the dangerously cold temperatures threatening lives across more than a dozen states right now:

“Families all across the U.S. are facing life threatening cold right now,” said Governor Kristi Noem.  “This should remind everyone – including President Biden – that an America-first energy policy is critically important for the continued success of our great nation.  The Biden administration has taken unprecedented action in recent weeks to restrict the distribution of fuel sources that heat homes in South Dakota and many other states.  I am calling on President Biden to immediately change course in the interest of all the families struggling to heat their homes across our country.”

It is estimated that the current rolling blackouts will impact 14 states, including South Dakota.  On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order cancelling construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.  He has since signed an executive order freezing new oil, gas, or coal development on federal land and in offshore waters.  These executive orders create a bottleneck on America’s energy supply and prevent future energy development that would help alleviate the energy shortages that states are currently facing.

