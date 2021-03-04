South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed twelve bills into law:

HB 1029 requires a permit to conduct mining operation for certain ore milling facilities.

HB 1053 establishes an annual fee for certain electric motor vehicles.

HB 1067 modifies identification requirements for a marriage license and provides certain provisions for a name change.

HB 1069 modifies the expenditures that are recoverable as disbursements by a prevailing party in a civil action or a special proceeding.

HB 1073 authorizes dentists to void certain contract terms with insurers.

HB 1079 limits certain actions that may be taken by the executive branch relative to nonprofit corporations or charitable trusts.

HB 1090 modifies certain requirements for domestic not-for-profit corporations.

HB 1132 adds dental hygienists to the list of mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.

HB 1195 authorizes the participation of certified registered nurse anesthetists in the recruitment assistance program.

HB 1196 provides free tuition and fees to visually impaired residents for courses not subsidized by the state general fund.

HB 1234 makes certain revisions to the seller’s property condition disclosure statement.

HB 1262 regulates kratom for those under the age of twenty-one.

Governor Noem has signed 104 bills into law this legislative session.