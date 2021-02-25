South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law

By

PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed five bills into law:

SB 52 revises the permit duration on certain concentrated animal feeding operations.

SB 53 revises certification and renewal fees for water supply and treatment system operators.

SB 60 revises the membership of the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission.

HB 1035 removes the locking seal requirement for the transportation of big game animals.

HB 1042 revises certain provisions regarding riparian buffer strips.

Governor Noem has signed eighty-one bills into law this legislative session.