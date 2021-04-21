  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

South Dakota Governor Noem Bans Vaccine Passports

Apr 21, 2021
PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor  Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-08, which bans government-instituted vaccine passports in South Dakota.

“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have provided the people of South Dakota with up-to-date science, facts, and data and then trusted them to exercise their personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones,” said Governor Kristi Noem.  “We’ve resisted government mandates, and our state is stronger for it.

“I encourage all South Dakotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but we are not going to mandate any such activity,” continued Governor Noem.  “And we are not going to restrict South Dakotans’ exercise of their freedoms with un-American policies like vaccine passports.  In our state, ‘Under God, the people rule.’  And that is how we will operate for as long as I am governor.”

