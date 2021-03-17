South Dakota Governor Names Jundt Secretary of Transportation

PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem announced that Joel Jundt will continue his service to South Dakota as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Joel has long been respected throughout the industry and has dedicated his life to promoting transportation access and opportunity in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “He has proven himself to be the leader who can spearhead the future of mobility here in South Dakota.”

A native of Rapid City, Jundt graduated from South Dakota School of Mines in 1985 with a degree in civil engineering. He has been a part of the DOT for his entire career, starting as a road design engineer and working his way up to be Rapid City region and operations engineer, director of planning and engineering, and deputy secretary. He began serving as interim secretary of DOT in November 2020.

“I look forward to working with Governor Noem and SDDOT employees as we strive to provide excellent services for all South Dakotans,” said Secretary Jundt. “Our DOT team is committed to build upon the great work of our past leaders and to move forward together to provide the safest, most effective, and best transportation system possible.”

Jundt lives in Pierre with his wife, Chris.