PIERRE, SD (STL.News) At approximately 7:00 pm Central time tonight, Governor Kristi Noem was briefed on a summary of an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources that was prepared as part of an investigation following an anonymous complaint. A copy of the anonymous complaint can be found here.
In light of that internal review, a few moments ago, Governor Noem placed Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave.
“My top priority as governor is keeping South Dakotans safe, and that includes the men and women who work at the State Penitentiary and those who are confined there,” said Governor Noem.
The Governor announced that she will appoint Tim Reisch to serve as interim Secretary of Corrections. Reisch retired in 2019 after eight years as Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard. From 2003 to 2011, Reisch served as Secretary of Corrections. Prior to that time, he also served as Deputy Secretary of Corrections and as Miner County sheriff. His appointment is effective immediately.
Governor Noem also announced that Doug Clark, the Deputy Secretary of Corrections, is stepping in as acting warden of the State Penitentiary until a longer-term interim can be named. The Governor has also assigned two members of her cabinet to work from the Penitentiary and assist Acting Warden Clark in addressing this internal review: Darin Seeley, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Human Resources (BHR); and Laurie Gill, the Secretary of Social Services and a former BHR Commissioner and Mayor of Pierre.
Governor Noem has instructed General Reisch, Acting Warden Clark, Secretary Gill, and Commissioner Seeley to take immediate action to address this internal review and to commission an independent third party to investigate the penitentiary and offer additional recommendations.
No further comment will be made at this time.
More Stories
Texas Governor Appoints Daniel To Early Learning Council
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rachelle Daniel to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term set to expire at...
Texas Governor, HHSC: Funding For Behavioral Health Services
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $210 Million In Federal Emergency Funding For Behavioral Health Services Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas...
Pennsylvania: Trivium Packaging Expands in Columbia County
Wolf Administration: Metal Packaging Manufacturer Expands Operations, Bringing Nearly 50 New Jobs to Columbia County Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that...
Oregon Governor Appoints Kelly Kritzer as Judge in Klamath County
Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint Kelly Kritzer to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy...
Oklahoma Governor: Steven Harpe to Serve as State COO
Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today that Steven Harpe will take over as Oklahoma’s next chief operating officer to oversee cabinet...
North Carolina: Metal Specialist LLC to Expand in Duplin County
Metal Working Company to Expand and Relocate Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility to Duplin County with Nearly $3 Million Investment Metal...